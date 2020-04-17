Save 25% on Award-winning B&W 606 and 607 speakers

We may all be entering another weekend of lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but Bowers & Wilkins is determined to end the week on a high note.

The iconic British hi-fi brand has knocked a massive 25 per cent off the price of its What Hi-Fi? Award-winning 606 and 607 bookshelf speakers.

The one-off promotion, which runs for ten days starting today (Friday 17th April) at several UK retailers, sees the price of a pair of B&W 606s slashed from £549 to £409, while a pair of 607s drop from £399 to £299. Wowzers indeed.

Click on the deals below to get your hands on a pair of B&W miniature marvels at a bargain price...

The B&W 606s are some of the best-value budget bookshelf speakers ever to grace our testing room. Indeed, we recently inducted them into the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame. They're the perfect size for a bookshelf speaker, stylishly designed and fitted with Continuum cone tech that provides a lively, animated sound with a spot-on sonic balance.

The slightly smaller B&W 607s are the most affordable speakers in the brand's superb 600 series, but their performance belies their size and price. Bass is deep and responsive but never overwhelms, while detail and texture is served up in abundance. Versatile, energetic and authoritative, the 607s were a fabulous five-star package when we tested them at £399. Now just £299, they're unbeatable value for money.

