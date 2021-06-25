Samsung is developing yet another TV display technology

Samsung is rumoured to be making 'rapid progress' on QNED, its next-gen display technology, reports UBI Research (via thelec.net).

Samsung launched its first ever Neo QLED Mini LED TVs earlier this year and is heavily rumoured to be launching new QD-OLED TVs in 2022, but the company is also said to be close to perfecting its first ever prototype QNED Mini LED TV set.

QNED stands for Quantum Dot Nanorod Emitting Diode. It's similar to OLED in that it uses self-lit pixels – around 30,000, according to some estimates – but has an emitting surface area of as much as 10x that of OLED TVs. So, you can understand why Samsung is working hard to bring QNED to market.

According to UBI, Samsung Display has developed a way to structure the Quantum Dot Nanorod LEDs in a stable pattern. The process is said to have involved some 160 patents and should ensure that the new type of LEDs emit more light than any other existing display technology.

Samsung Display is understood to have a prototype panel ready to show off, but there's no word on when the tech will make it into mainstream TV sets. Think years rather than months.

If QNED sounds remarkably familiar to you, it's probably because LG already produces a range of TVs under that acronym. Confusingly, though, those TVs use older technology that's along the lines of that used in Samsung's standard QLED range, rather than anything to do with Nanorods.

Such is the confusion, we'd be amazed if Samsung stuck with the QNED monicker for its new TV tech on its eventual arrival. These are strange times in TV land, though, so we'll just have to wait and see.

MORE:

Which is better? OLED vs QLED

Samsung QLED/OLED prototype TVs are on the way

Samsung 2021 TV lineup: everything you need to know