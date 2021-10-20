Samsung goes customisable crazy with Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition

Colour and customisation is the talk of the Samsung Unpacked Part 2 event with the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition mobile phone. It's the same device as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 launched earlier in the year but with a whole lot more personal expression.

While the previous Galaxy Z Flip3 clamshell-style flip phone came in seven eye-catching but uniform colour choices, the Bespoke Edition comes in a series of three-way combinations of complimentary colours in hues that the company has gone to great lengths to identify as on-trend now and into the future – handy if you're going for a 24-month contract.

The result is a palette of 49 different possible permutations of the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, with each customer allowed to mix and match their choices of phone frame (Black or Silver) and front and back colours of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White and Black.

Head over to Bespoke Studio to find the design that suits you. And if you get sick of your choice, you can always take your Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition to a Bespoke Upgrade Care centre at a later date and switch it around. The device also comes with special edition UX features too.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of functionality, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition remains a folding phone with a 6.7in, 900nit, AMOLED display with 425ppi and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It weighs 183g and has a dual rear-facing camera with a 12MP wide and ultra-wide options. Prices start at £1049 / $1100.

Those wishing to accessorise their customisable look even further will be delighted to read that the Unpacked Part 2 event has also seen the launch of a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition. As with the Flip3, customers can mix and match Watch4 colours, straps, sizes and styles over at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio to choose from over 1000 potential combinations.

Of course, if you already know how you want your smartwatch styled, and that style is Maison Kitsuné, then you're in luck. You can now buy a Samsung Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition ($400) and a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition ($250) to go with it. How's that for a head-to-toe look?

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition are available now. It's well worth a play on the Bespoke Studio even if you don't intend to buy.

You can download and share your creation and, if you do place an oder, it's made specially for you, wrapped in limited edition packaging with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen. A year of Samsung Care+ protection is also included with the Flip3, covering accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.

