British firm Roth has announced a follow-up to last year's Sub Zero soundbar, the Sub Zero II.

The Sub Zero II features two Ultra-Bass passive drivers as well as a separate pair of high perfomance bass drivers, along with a number of full-range drivers. All of these are built in to the soundbar itself, erradicating the need for a seperate subwoofer.

Roth's latest soundbar offering also uses their own MA DSP sound processing technology which aims to deliver a true home cinema effect.

The Sub Zero II is capable of outputting 60W of Class D amplification, and additional DSPs have been added in for music playback and voice emphasis.

Connectivity-wise, the Sub Zero II can be connected to a TV via analogue or optical inputs, and wireless connectivity comes in the form of aptX and A2DP Bluetooth.

The slim measurements of the soundbar (900x80x88mm) make the Roth Sub Zero II ideally suited to sit in front of your TV. It can also be wall-mounted using the supplied brackets.

The Roth Sub Zero II soundbar retails for £149 and will be in stores late-November.

by Max Langridge

