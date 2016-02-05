Rock Jaw recognises that, while open-back headphones can offer superior sound quality, they aren’t always suitable for on-the-go use. So, at the flick of a switch, the Sentios convert to closed back to isolate sound within the ear cups.

The Sentios have two tuned drivers per ear cup, a 30mm driver taking care of high frequencies, and a 50mm the lows. This, Rock Jaw says, allows the headphones to deliver a “tight, punchy bass response that extends well”.

The headphones are made from a combination of stainless steel and aluminium, and come with optional extras such as a microphone, Xbox/PS4 adapter and velour ear pads.

The Sentios are live on Kickstarter now, where Rock Jaw is seeking £65,000 of funding. You can pre-order a pair from £130, with extras ranging from £8 to £15.

