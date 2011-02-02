The company, which was founded in 1978 with its first shop at London Bridge, has been awarded a Royal Warrant of Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales as a supplier of consumer electronics products.



The Royal Warrant is effective from the beginning of this year.



Commenting on the company's new status, Richer Sounds chairman David Robinson said 'We are honoured and delighted to be granted this Royal Warrant of Appointment by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, this a wonderful start to 2011!'



Richer Sounds now has 52 shops, ten of which are in London, and its original shop consistently appears in the Guinness Book of Records for the highest sales per square foot of any retail outlet in the world.



