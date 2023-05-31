Razer's latest true wireless earbuds are AirPods Pros for gamers

Razer's latest pair of true wireless in-ears are giving us serious Apple AirPods Pro 2 vibes, which could be good news for gamers. The Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed, not to be confused with Razer's Hammerhead Hyperspeed or Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, is the company's fifth pair of true wireless earbuds, and they're set on levelling up your gaming audio.

The Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed feature a 10mm driver in each bud and a frequency response of 20 Hz - 20 kHz, these are slightly smaller than the 11mm drivers found on the AirPods Pro 2. They also have the THX Certified Audio seal of approval which, according to Razer, means that they've met a plethora of standards in "real-world listening environments" to attain the "gold standard of all audio certifications"; however, considering Razer bought THX back in 2016, we would expect this to be the case.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has equipped these gaming buds with a host of features that should give you a competitive edge, namely a nearly lag-free, low-latency wireless connection via its namesake Hyperspeed 2.4 GHz dongle. Speaking of the dongle, it uses a USB-C connection, meaning you can connect to a PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and most Android phones or tablets, or you can use Bluetooth 5.3 if you're planning on hooking these up to an iPhone or iPad.

These buds feature adaptive active noise cancelling as well, which Razer says you'll be able to adjust in the companion app. It's a welcome addition especially considering these earbuds are designed to be used both at home and on the go, meaning you can get into the competitive gaming mindset without distraction, no matter where you are. Razer has also equipped these buds with an IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning they will survive a rain shower if you do wear them out and about.

Of course, these wouldn't be a Razer gaming headset without some RGB lighting action, and the Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed feature full Chroma RGB customisation, with an illuminated Razer logo on each bud. Switching the Chroma lighting and ANC on will impact battery life, however, as Razer quotes around 3 hours of use or up to 11 hours with the battery case on the Hyperspeed dongle connection, or 3.5 hours and 13 hours with the charging case using Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Razer)

Speaking of the charging case, it features wireless charging and wired charging over USB-C, and can reportedly recharge the buds up to 4 times on a single charge. The case is also capable of fast wireless charging, with Razer claiming an additional hour and 20 minutes of listening time from just 15 minutes of wireless charging.

With their adjustable ANC, silicone in-ear tip design and wireless charging case, the Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed shares many similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro 2, however, with a gaming-focused spin as is the nature of Razer's products. The Hmmarhead Pro Hyperspeed is available to order now for £200 / $200 / AU$370.

