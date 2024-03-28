Quick! This five-star Audio Pro multi-room speaker is the cheapest it's been in months

If you're interested in picking up a five-star wireless speaker, the Audio Pro Addon C3 should be strongly considered, especially with a nice 20 per cent discount.

You can get the multi-room Addon C3 speaker in black or grey at Richer Sounds for £119 right now. Just sign up as a VIP Club member – which is free and only takes a few seconds – to access the deal.

This is the lowest price we've seen since January and a fair drop from the £249 price we tested it at, before awarding it five stars alongside a 2022 Award win.

Audio Pro Addon C3 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Faudio-pro-addon-c3-b.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com""> was £149 now £119 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

The <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/audio-pro/addon-c3/review" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">Audio Pro Addon C3 is an excellent portable speaker and earned a five-star review, impressing us with the level of finesse it delivers for such a small unit. Now it's available for the cheapest it has been in months. Available in <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Faudio-pro-addon-c3-b.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">black or <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Faudio-pro-addon-c3-g.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">grey for £119 for Richer Sounds VIP Club members

Audio Pro has built up a formidable reputation for producing great wireless speakers and seriously challenges the likes of Sonos and other multi-room rivals.

When testing out the C3, we were impressed with the level of refinement from such a small unit. It also sounded great when pushed to slightly higher volumes, which can’t be said of every portable speaker.

The C3 houses a 9cm woofer flanked by a 75mm tweeter on either side and a rear-firing bass reflex port. It offers roughly 15 hours of battery life at half volume or around 9 hours at full – which is less than Audio Pro’s T3 model, however, we can forgive this considering other rivals often require a connection to a mains socket.

Alongside wi-fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, the speaker features a 3.5mm auxiliary input for wired connections. There's also an ethernet socket for hardwiring the speaker to your home network for a more stable connection.

Available in black or grey for just £119, Audio Pro’s Addon C3 is a must-consider if you are looking to get a high-quality wireless speaker with multi-room capabilities.

