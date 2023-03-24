Quick! The Sonos One is still £40 off, but stock is selling fast

This could be your last chance to grab a deal on the Sonos One. Sonos' entry-level smart speaker has been £40 off for a couple of weeks now ahead of the launch of its replacement, the Era 100, next week. But stock of the One has sold out at John Lewis. Thankfully, Amazon (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab) still have stock – grab it while you can.

The speaker launched at £199 / $199 / AU$299, but can be picked up for just £159 – a saving of 20 per cent.

(opens in new tab) Sonos One smart speaker was £199 now £159 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The Sonos One is still an ideal, great-value entry point into the excellent Sonos ecosystem, with solid all-round sound quality, great streaming features and an easy use interface. It's now even better value with this £40 saving at Amazon. The deal applies to both black and white finishes.

Get the same deal at Currys (opens in new tab)

The Sonos One might be on its way out, but it's still a superb smart speaker. It earned the full five stars from us, thanks to its solid, well-balanced sound, massive catalogue of streaming features and full voice control capacity for Alexa and Google Assistant.

At this discounted price, its nearest rival is the Apple HomePod Mini, but anyone not in the Apple ecosystem will get far more from the Sonos One. Especially if they have other Sonos kit, as the One fits seamlessly into a Sonos home system.

Of course, the Sonos Era 100 is even better, with a fresher design, better connectivity (including Bluetooth and line-in), and stereo sound to the One's mono. It goes on sale next week, but for over £100 more than the One's discounted price.

