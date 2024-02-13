Quick! The Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers have had a rare price cut

Sonos doesn't often do discounts, but it's slashed the price of two of its best wireless speakers. Both the Era 300 and Era 100 are on sale now, and if you buy both you could save over £70.

The Era 300 has £54 off, dropping to £395 at Amazon – though there are only a few left in stock, so if they sell out, head to Sonos where the price is only a little dearer at £399. And the Era 100 is £20 off at £229. Two deals on two great speakers – what are you waiting for?

Best Sonos Era 300 deal

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £395 at Amazon (save £54)

Sonos' spatial audio smart speaker is a winner in our books, with its detailed sound, punchy bass and excellent dynamics. Stock is low but you can grab the Sonos Era 300 in black if you're quick – the white version is £4 more.

The Era 300 was designed around spatial audio – the first Sonos speaker to be so. Its cinched hourglass design allows it to fire sound out in all directions, and it can handle Dolby Atmos mixes on Amazon Music Unlimited, or Spatial Audio tracks on Apple Music.

It has the same connectivity, streaming and smart features as the Era 100, with Bluetooth and USB-C giving you plenty of options (though to physically hook up a record player, you'll need an adapter). And of course it plays nice with all other Sonos speakers, slotting seamlessly into your multi-room setup.

It earned five stars from us thanks to its spacious, dynamic, punchy and detailed sound. True, the Apple HomePod 2 is cheaper, but not by much with this discount, and the Era 300 is much more versatile with non-iOS devices.

Best Sonos Era 100 deal

Sonos Era 100 was £249 now £229 at Sonos (save £20)

We praised the Sonos Era 100 highly in our review, highlighting its spacious, detailed and engaging sound, as well as its stacked feature set. You can snag one now for £20 off.

The Sonos Era 100 is essentially a rebooted Sonos One, with a new look, new connectivity, and improved sound quality (that's now in stereo, to the One's mono). It's crisp, balanced and well-defined, putting in a lively and engaging performance that earned another five stars.

It can pair with another Era 100 to play in concert, or it can act as a satellite speaker for the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc or Ray soundbar for use in a home theatre speaker system.

The Era 100 ticks practically every box when it comes to a smart speaker, but if you want the latest and greatest from Sonos, then the Era 300 is for you.

