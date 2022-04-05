Quick! Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker has £25 off at Amazon

It's not often we see Sonos kit discounted, which makes this saving all the more welcome. The Sonos Move – Sonos' first portable wireless speaker – now has £25 off at Amazon, bringing it down to £375. But there's a catch.

The deal is only valid on the white model, not the black one. If you don't mind that – and we have to say, we certainly don't – this is a very good deal on an even better speaker.

Sonos Move £399 £375 at Amazon (save £25)

Sonos discounts aren't a common sight, so even a modest saving such as this is welcome. And the Move is quite a speaker, with wi-fi, Bluetooth, great sound and awesome versatility. It earned four out of five in our review.

The Move was Sonos' first speaker with Bluetooth, but it's not as portable as its follow-up, the small Sonos Roam. Rather, it's intended to be used in the house as well as out in the garden – something for a home BBQ, not something to take to the beach (though you certainly could take it to the beach if you really wanted).

It has all the smarts you would expect from a Sonos speaker, including network music streaming, multi-room (so it will fit in seamlessly with your other Sonos devices) and voice assistant, with the added bonus of Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery.

The sound is typically excellent, and build quality superb. In fact, about the only niggle we had in our review was that it's a bit expensive. And now this deal goes some way towards rectifying that. Snap it up while it deal lasts.

