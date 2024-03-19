Quick! Save big on the five-star Sonos Arc with this latest deal

The five-star Sonos Arc is hands-down one of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars – now it's available at Amazon in white for just £762, or if you're set on getting the black version it's slightly more at £769. Don't hang around though, as stock is limited!

It's been around for a few years now, however, it continues to impress us even when compared directly with the latest flagship soundbars produced by Sonos' rivals, many of which cost considerably more. Considering this, it's no surprise that we are always keen to share deals and discounts on such a great soundbar.

Sonos Arc soundbar <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSonos-ARCG1UK1BLK-ARC-Black%2Fdp%2FB0876T3695%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £899 now £769 at Amazon (save £130)

If you're in the market for a five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar, look no further – the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sonos-arc" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sonos Arc is a class leader, beating many rivals with heftier price tags. Now, it's available for even less thanks to this latest discount over at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSonos-ARCG1UK1BLK-ARC-Black%2Fdp%2FB0876T3695%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon.

For the money, the Sonos Arc has always offered an awful lot in terms of its feature set and sound quality, beating out almost all of the competition with its levels of finesse and dynamic expression.

In our review of the Arc, we commented how the soundbar provides "vast quantities of deep, weighty and tuneful bass, but the lower frequencies never overwhelm and even at its loudest and deepest, the Arc remains remarkably composed."

We find the treble to be "clean and sparkly, without veering into harsh brightness," and dialogue is clear and precise even in the most mumbly or indecipherable of shows and movies.

The Arc contains 11 Class D digital amplifiers which power 11 custom drivers to generate the bar's Dolby Atmos soundfield. These speakers bounce sound off your walls and ceiling to create the 3D audio effect, while Sonos' Trueplay technology tailors the sound to suit your room.

Eight drivers in the Arc are elliptical woofers (four along the front, two on top and one at each end), while the other three are silk-domed tweeters built into the front, but with two firing diagonally outwards into the room.

The Sonos Arc makes a fantastic standalone soundbar, however, it's also excellent as an app or voice-controlled wireless speaker and can of course be combined with other Sonos speakers to create a complete surround sound system or multi-room set-up.

If you're interested In getting your hands on a five-star soundbar, then this latest deal over at Amazon is well worth a look.

