Quick! Our favourite five-star Sony AV receiver has crashed to its lowest price ever

If you're looking to upgrade an ageing AVR or want to move up a step on the home cinema ladder away from an entry-level amp, then we think we have found the perfect deal.

Sony's TA-AN1000 blew us away when we reviewed it just over 12 months ago and did more than enough to secure a coveted Product of the Year gong at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023. So it's fair to say we are big fans.

This isn't the first time the Sony TA-AN1000 has been treated to a major discount, though – it dropped down to £849 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale last year. But we are pleased to report it has dropped even further to £795 over at Amazon. That's over £200 off our original 'tested at' price.

In our five-star review we called it a "no-brainer" buy at full price (£999) and now that Amazon has torn an even bigger chunk out of the asking price we think its a price that's simply too good to ignore.

Sony TA-AN1000 home cinema amplifier was £999 now £795 (save £204)

We've not been shy in professing how much we admire the Sony TA-AN1000. Its crisp, detailed, punchy and precise sound ticks every box we look for in an AVR, and it's one of our favourite models in the entire category.

Read our full Sony TA-AN1000 review

So what makes the Sony TA-AN1000 so good? Well, you can read our TA-AN1000 review for the full lowdown, but here are all the highlights. Sonically, it just gets so much right. Capable of driving a 7.1 or 5.1.2 speaker package when using all available channels, the Sony provides truly cinematic sound and doesn't skimp on the video features either. Surround sound tech support is as strong as we'd hope and expect with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Spatial Sound Mapping supported too.

Starting with the all-important audio, and you'll be blown away by Sony's crisp, textured and detailed sound. Its impeccable dynamism is hugely impressive; whether that's low-level dynamics during dialogue or bigger impactful moments that require powerful bass and enhanced volume, the Sony handles everything in its stride. It's a seriously engaging listen.

Overall, the Sony delivers an energetic and detailed sonic presentation, and while we think the 360 Spatial Sound mapping sacrifices a little precision, it does an impressive job of opening up the sound.

The Sony is also a champion in the picture department, with a total of six HDMI 2.1 inputs, although only two actually support 4K/120Hz or 8K/60Hz. They all support VRR and ALLM. HDR format support is also good, with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG all on board, but no HDR10+ which might put off some Samsung TV owners.

This amplifier is also packed full of streaming smarts, with Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and Chromecast built-in and you can even integrate it into your wireless Sonos system. Set-up is speedy and easy too thanks to the microphone-assassinated automatic calibration system.

With £204 off the usual asking price, this Sony AV amplifier is one of the biggest and best home cinema deals currently out there and the perfect opportunity to take your home cinema sound to the next level. Take advantage of this discounted price while it lasts - you won't be disappointed!

MORE:

Check out more of the best Prime Big Deal Days offers

As well as the best home cinema deals

And our round-up of the best AV recievers