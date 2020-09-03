Qualcomm's 'adaptive' noise-cancelling technology aims to better AirPods Pros

Qualcomm's technologies have improved the wireless headphones audio experience significantly over the years, most notably through its evolution of high-quality aptX Bluetooth codecs. The global chipset company is not solely focused on improving sound quality, though. Today at IFA 2020, it is introducing Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, a technology that aims to improve noise cancellation, and make it more accessible, in future true wireless earbuds.

Qualcomm's Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation has been designed to deliver a consistent audio performance across all fits and use scenarios by dynamically adapting an earbud's sound quality according to changes in how it sits in an ear (an earbud won't necessarily need a tight seal for ANC to be effective, for example) and whether it's being used for music playback or calls.

Essentially, it promises to provide headphone brands with a flexible ANC solution for their true wireless earbuds.

The global chipset company's annual State of Play report (which is based on research data from 5000 consumers across the US, UK, China, Germany and Japan) shows that the demand for noise cancellation in wireless headphones is increasing year on year, now among the most important features alongside sound quality, battery life, price and user experience. ANC is increasingly found in more affordable true wireless earbuds, such as the Samsung Galaxy Bud Live, Cleer Audio Ally Plus and 1MORE True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones – and Qualcomm's goal here is to bring it to more earbuds in the outer-AirPods market.

Qualcomm's Adaptive ANC is available now on its latest premium Bluetooth chipset, the Qualcomm QCC514x, so it's likely we'll see its implementation in headphones launched in 2021.

MORE:

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2020: budget to premium

Best wireless earbuds 2020

Best Apple AirPods Pro deals 2020

Best noise-cancelling headphones 2020: in-ears and on-ears, budget to premium