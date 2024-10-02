Qobuz targets budding audiophiles with a heavily discounted student tier in the US

French hi-res streaming platform Qobuz is hoping to tempt the younger generation to its shores with the launch of a discounted subscription tier aimed at students. Titled 'Studio Student', this new tier will be available for enrolled students between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, granting access to the complete Qobuz catalogue at a discounted rate of just $4.99 a month. When compared with the standard $12.99 for a standard Qobuz Studio subscription, that's quite the saving.

It's hardly a compromised experience, either. Studio Student members gain access to an impressive catalogue of over 100 million tracks, with files ranging from FLAC 16-bit/44.1 kHz (CD quality) to 24-bit/192 kHz (high-resolution) options when using compatible sources and devices. Those lucky students even get access to curated editorial content which delves deep into backstories and minutiae of the artists and labels on offer.

Students also gain access to the in-built Qobuz Magazine, offering hand-picked music selections from the company's team of music experts, plus editorial content such as music news, human-made playlists, album reviews and artist interviews. That's not bad for $4.99 per month.

Cautious converts can enjoy a one-month free trial to see if Qobuz is right for them, with no obligation to stay once subscribed. Per Dan Mackta, Qobuz's North America and Northern Europe Managing Director: "We get tons of requests from students looking for a discounted offer, and we are finally able to offer one. Our best-in-class music streaming service appeals to dedicated music listeners of all ages, and the new Student Studio plan makes it even more accessible to a wider range of consumers".

We've certainly had our minds changed over Qobuz. Thanks to updates to its features, user experience and catalogue over the years, we awarded the platform five stars in our recently updated review, dubbing it a stellar, great-sounding platform which "gives Tidal a run for its money when it comes to the best streaming service for audiophiles". Spotify ($5.99), Tidal ($5.49) and Apple Music ($5.99) all have student plans already, so it's about time Qobuz joined the party.

If you're a student in the US, go to qobuz.com/storerouter/music/streaming/offers/student to take advantage of this generous offer. We have asked Qobuz if the student plan will be available in the UK and other territories and will update this article as soon as we find out.

