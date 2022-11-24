PS5 stock is available on Black Friday 2022 – here's where to get the best PS5 deals

Black Friday is here and the PS5 is in stock. No, we can hardly believe it either. Two years after the "biggest console launch of all time", gamers can actually buy a PlayStation 5 console.

Looking around, we have no trouble finding PS5 stock at multiple retailers in the UK, US and Australia. Very, for example, has discounted stock of the PS5 Digital & Pulse 3D headset bundle for only £459 (opens in new tab) (pre-order now for delivery 20th December).

That said, the hunt for PS5 stock is still challenging – especially if you have your heart set on the disc edition. And with Black Friday weekend followed by Cyber Monday, the best PS5 deals could dry up faster than a puddle in the desert.

So, why is PS5 stock still sparse? And which retailers are the most active when it comes to PS5 restocks? Here’s our guide to bagging a PS5 on Black Friday…

Where to find PS5 stock on Black Friday

Today's best PS5 console deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) PS5 disc + Horizon Forbidden West + Call of Duty + God of War bundle £629 at Studio (opens in new tab)

Proof that the bigger the bundle, the better the deal. This haul includes the full-fat hardware, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (disc) Horizon Forbidden West (disc) and God of War: Ragnarok (download).

(opens in new tab) PS5 disc + Spider-Man Miles Morales £504.98 at Very (opens in new tab)

Pre-order now for delivery on 27th December. If you're willing to wait a little but, this is an excellent deal that gets you the sought-after disc edition and the finest Marvel title on the market.

Today's best PS5 console deals (US)

(opens in new tab) PS5 disc + God of War Ragnorak $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Sony store has decent PS5 stock availability. This deal gets you the full-fat hardware with one of the fastest-selling PS5 games of all time. Don't let this Black Friday bundle slip through your fingers.

(opens in new tab) PS5 Digital + God of War Ragnarok $459 at PlayStation (opens in new tab)

The official PlayStation store is the best place to find PS5 stock in the US right now. It offers some of the best bundles but there's a catch – you'll need a PlayStation Network ID to buy. If you have one, you're good to go.

Why is PS5 stock still sparse in 2022?

In September 2022, two months before the PS5's official launch, an online survey revealed that 12 percent of all Americans over the age of 13 were hoping to buy a PlayStation 5. As it turns out, that might have been a lowball estimate...

The first wave of PS5 pre-orders sold out in minutes. As Black Friday 2020 turned to Prime Day 2021, PS5 restocks remained almost impossible to find in the UK, US and beyond. "Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan famously told Russian news outlet TASS.

Over the next 12 months, the underlying problems became all-too-clear: the breakdown of the global supply chain, the global chip crunch, and the growing army of scalpers bulk-ordering PS5s to sell on at a profit. All conspired to leave thousands of ordinary gamers PS5-less.

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: which should you buy?

The good news? As of November 2022, PS5 supply has improved dramatically, particularly in the case of the cheaper PS5 Digital Edition, and particularly in the UK. A combination of cost-of-living concerns and the recent Sony price hikes seems to have boosted stock availability. You can now buy a PS5... just not necessarily at the retailer of your choice.

So, could we actually see a surplus of PS5 stock this Black Friday? Will prices hit rock-bottom? Not likely.

The strength of the US dollar and the rocketing cost of materials has already started to put the squeeze on PS5 production, which partly explains why retailers continue to sell out of bundles in a day or two. That's better than a minute or two, but still not ideal.

Is now the right time to buy a PS5?

Yes.

PS5 stock is more readily available than ever, and the first discounts on PS5 bundles have landed (you can even save £20/$20 (opens in new tab) on PS5's DualSense Wireless Controller right now). But with the temperature dropping and people set to spend more time indoors over the holidays, demand is expected to rise between now and January 2023.

In other words, if you have your heart set on Sony's next-gen console and have the cash to spare, now is the time to secure PS5 stock.

