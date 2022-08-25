The PS5 is getting more expensive

Sony has raised the price of the PS5 in some markets. The UK and Australia are among those to see higher prices for the console, which Sony blames on the "global economic environment, including high inflation."

This will be a blow to gamers now that the PS5 is finally in stock more often, after suffering supply issues for nearly two years since launch.

UK punters can expect to pay £479.99 for the standard PS5, and £389.99 for the PS5 Digital Edition without a Blu-ray disc drive (up from £449.99 and £359.99 respectively). Australia is also seeing the prices rise to AU$799.95 and AU$649.95 (up from AU$749.95 and AU$599.95).

Prices are also going up in Europe, Japan, China, Mexico and Canada. The US price remains unchanged.

"While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come," Sony wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the move.

It says the price rises are effective immediately (though Japan's won't come into effect until 15th September). At time of writing, UK retailers are still listing the old price, so if you get in quick you might avoid paying the extra.

Sony recently announced a new controller for the console. The DualSense Edge is the equivalent of Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller for Xbox Series X and S and an alternative to controllers made by third-party manufacturers like Scuff.

