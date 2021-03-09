PS5 restock: Currys Priority Pass gives PS5 fans a glimmer of hope

Still trying to find where to buy a PS5? It's tough out there, with demand for Sony's console through the roof, scalpers snapping up PS5s to re-list on eBay and retailers restocking without warning.

In an effort to level the playing field, Currys PC World has launched a new PS5 Priority Pass scheme that enters registrants into what is loosely described as a "raffle". If your name is drawn out of the virtual hat, Currys will email you a Priority Pass containing a unique "buying code" that entitles you to buy a PS5 console.

You can enter only once, but it's completely free – you don't even have to opt into their marketing emails – and winners are chosen at random. The pass is valid for only 72 hours, so if you do win be sure you use your golden ticket before it turns to digital dust.

The news comes hot on the heels of a number of big PS5 drops dubbed "March Madness" on social media. Currys, Amazon, Game and John Lewis are all rumoured to be releasing a stack of PS5 stock this week. Meanwhile Argos is tipped for a drop on Friday 12th March.

Sony's next-gen games console has been in short supply since launching back in November. Demand is being driven through the roof by a shortage of the AMD chips that power the PS5.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. Sony has revealed the PS Plus games for this month. Subscribers with a PS4 or PS5 will get Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a slicker new take on the classic RPG, and Remnant: From the Ashes, a third-person shooter set in space. PS5 owners get first-person puzzler Maquette as an exclusive, plus there's a shooter, Farpoint, for the PSVR virtual reality headset .

If you're in the market for accessories, we have also spotted some of the best PS5 deals on games and peripherals, so you can start building your PS5 set-up while you wait to hear from Currys...

