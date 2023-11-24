Projector fans assemble! The 5-star Hisense PL1's price has finally dropped this Black Friday

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Hisense PL1 has had a healthy £100 knocked off its price this Black Friday .

The Hisense PL1 deal is live on Richer Sounds now and lets you grab the five-star laser projector for £1499 , a £100 saving on its pre-Black Friday price and a massive discount of the £2000 it was retailing for when we first reviewed it earlier this year.

Hisense PL1 was £1599, now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £100) The Hisense PL1 is the new benchmark we compare all other UST laser projectors against since it amazed our testers earlier this year. Delivering excellent sharp and vibrant picture quality alongside a solid suite of smart features it’s a great projector at full price and an absolute steal with this discount.

The projector was a surprise hit for our testers when we got it into our viewing rooms earlier this year. Despite costing less than the competition it delivered excellent, vibrant, and sharp picture quality, a wealth of smart features, robust app support, and a pleasingly discrete design.

This led our reviewers to conclude:

“With its clean, punchy, and solid image, the Hisense PL1 is a gem at this price. Undercutting many of its UST rivals and even its own Hisense siblings, it's a TV alternative that actually lives up to its promise. You’d be hard-pressed to find a 100-inch TV for this price, let alone one that features such a punchy and crisp image.”

Make no mistake, if you want an ultra-short throw (UST) projector this is the one to get even without its current Richer Sounds discount.

This is especially true as we haven’t seen many other solid Black Friday deals this Black Friday. For home cinema fans, most of the best discounts have focussed on TVs and soundbars, thus far.

Hopefully, this will change as the event continues over the weekend and through to Cyber Monday. While that happens make sure to keep checking our best Black Friday projector deals , best Black Friday TV deals and best Black Friday home cinema deals pages for the latest and greatest discounts.

