Pro-Ject announces Guns N' Roses turntable - and Ain't It Fun!

Further expanding its Artist Series turntables (which includes The Beatles- and The Rolling Stones-themed models), Pro-Ject has announced a special edition deck in collaboration with rock legends Guns N’ Roses.

Essentially, the 'Guns N’ Roses Record Player' is Pro-Ject’s Essential III A turntable (the Essential III, but with a superior acrylic Acryl-IT E platter) with an aesthetic that honours the band.

For the first time on one of its turntables, Pro-Ject has directly printed artwork onto a Acryl-IT E platter. As you can see, the Guns N’ Roses logo fills the entire 12in platter surface, while the gloss black-finished MDF plinth features a small logo underneath the tonearm’s rest position, too.

Of course, the special edition deck has all the benefits of the five-star Essential III - an Ortofon OM 10 elliptical cartridge, a belt drive system with a precision diamond-cut aluminium pulley, and a 8.6in aluminium tonearm.

As is typical for most of Pro-Ject’s decks, it doesn’t have a built-in phono stage, meaning owners will have to connect it to hi-fi with a phono stage connection.

The Pro-Ject Guns N’ Roses Record Player will be available in the UK from April, priced £429 - £129 more than the standard Essential III A turntable, then.

MORE: Best turntables 2019: Budget, mid-range, high-end