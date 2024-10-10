Pro-Ject takes its 6PerspeX Balanced turntable to new heights with 'UK SuperPack' upgrades

By
published

This UK-only variant boasts an upgraded tonearm and cartridge

Pro-Ject 6PerspeX Balanced SuperPack UK edition
(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject has unveiled a new turntable exclusive to the UK market: the 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack. Taking the recipe of the standard 6PerspeX Balanced model released earlier this year and adding almost £1000 worth of upgrades and improvements, the new version has been designed to elevate the model's performance, functionality and aesthetics to new heights.

Pro-Ject recently updated its Award-winning Debut Pro with a balanced connection and a new cartridge before introducing the world to its brand-new XA B deck, and it is showing no signs of slowing down with the arrival of the new 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack, which expands the overall turntable package to provide what Pro-Ject claims is a "more visually appealing, ready-to-play solution".

As is the case with the standard version, this upgraded variant sits on a transparent acrylic plinth mounted on three damped aluminium cones, while the sub-chassis sits on three magnetic fields to reduce unwanted noise and vibrations affecting playback.

The AC drive motor is housed in a solid assembly decoupled from the sub-chassis and powered by a DC/AC power generator. This configuration allows, says Pro-Ject, for cleaner, more stable power, resulting in superb rotational stability and minimal vibrations. The 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack uses a button-controlled speed change to change between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records.

Pro-Ject 6PerspeX-Balanced-2 on a white background

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The MDF platter is topped by a 4mm layer of vinyl that is 'acoustically inert' and negates the need for a mat, and the deck comes with the brand's new Pick It MC3 moving-coil cartridge pre-installed. This belt-drive turntable features a new 9CC Evo High Gloss tonearm with quality ballrace bearings, which aims to offer a more efficient, vibration-resistant performance. 

The turntable has RCA output connectors as well as a new MiniXLR balanced output. It ships with Pro-Ject's phono-optimised interconnect cable, while the upgradable 'True Balanced' option allows you to connect your deck to a compatible Pro-Ject balanced phono stage.

The Pro-Ject 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack is available now for UK customers and costs £2599.

MORE:

Read our Pro-Ject Debut Pro review

We've paired a terrific micro hi-fi system with a talented turntable for a compact, does-it-all set-up

These are the best turntables you can buy

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs. 