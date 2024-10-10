Pro-Ject takes its 6PerspeX Balanced turntable to new heights with 'UK SuperPack' upgrades

Pro-Ject has unveiled a new turntable exclusive to the UK market: the 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack. Taking the recipe of the standard 6PerspeX Balanced model released earlier this year and adding almost £1000 worth of upgrades and improvements, the new version has been designed to elevate the model's performance, functionality and aesthetics to new heights.
Pro-Ject recently updated its Award-winning Debut Pro with a balanced connection and a new cartridge before introducing the world to its brand-new XA B deck, and it is showing no signs of slowing down with the arrival of the new 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack, which expands the overall turntable package to provide what Pro-Ject claims is a "more visually appealing, ready-to-play solution".
As is the case with the standard version, this upgraded variant sits on a transparent acrylic plinth mounted on three damped aluminium cones, while the sub-chassis sits on three magnetic fields to reduce unwanted noise and vibrations affecting playback.
The AC drive motor is housed in a solid assembly decoupled from the sub-chassis and powered by a DC/AC power generator. This configuration allows, says Pro-Ject, for cleaner, more stable power, resulting in superb rotational stability and minimal vibrations. The 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack uses a button-controlled speed change to change between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records.
The MDF platter is topped by a 4mm layer of vinyl that is 'acoustically inert' and negates the need for a mat, and the deck comes with the brand's new Pick It MC3 moving-coil cartridge pre-installed. This belt-drive turntable features a new 9CC Evo High Gloss tonearm with quality ballrace bearings, which aims to offer a more efficient, vibration-resistant performance.
The turntable has RCA output connectors as well as a new MiniXLR balanced output. It ships with Pro-Ject's phono-optimised interconnect cable, while the upgradable 'True Balanced' option allows you to connect your deck to a compatible Pro-Ject balanced phono stage.
The Pro-Ject 6PerspeX Balanced UK SuperPack is available now for UK customers and costs £2599.
