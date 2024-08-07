Pro-Ject's acrylic turntable prioritises stability and quality components for ultimate sonic precision

It's turning into a summer of turntables. In just the past few weeks we've seen the unveiling of Victrola's Sonos and Roon-supporting wireless turntable and Audio-Technica's new affordable turntable, plus Pro-Ject updating its Award-winning Debut Pro with a balanced connection and a new cartridge. Vinyl is back, and there's never been a better time to take advantage of that happy fact. 

Pro-Ject is again helping to lead the charge with its brand-new XA B deck. Priced at £1099 / €1299, the new model is placed above the Award-winning Debut Pro (tested at £699 / $999) and the newer Debut Pro B (on sale at £799).

The Pro-Ject XA B uses an acrylic plinth chosen for its damping qualities, resulting in what the maker describes as a "wonderful sounding" turntable at a competitive price. That plinth is combined with a 10-inch aluminium tonearm and matched with a new Pick it Pro Balanced MM cartridge to produce a "dynamic and detailed sound signature". 

Like its recently released counterparts (see the X1 B and X2 B), the new turntable takes advantage of Pro-Ject's "True Balanced" technology. It features a Mini XLR balanced output, which claims to reduce noise and interference from the signal path for a cleaner, purer sound. The new deck comes with a high-quality phono-optimised cable, but you can upgrade to a separately sold True Balanced cable if you choose to go the balanced route with a matching balanced phono stage.

Pro-Ject XA B tonearm closeup

(Image credit: Pro-ject)

The XA B's 10-inch aluminium tonearm uses a massive bearing construction and an ultra-low friction design for more stable and accurate tracking, while the one-piece aluminium tonearm tube is used specifically to complement the sound characteristics of the acrylic plinth.

The aluminium platter has been reworked, with a ring of thermoplastic elastomer which aims to dampen all resonances and thus minimise distortion transmitting to the vinyl. An included Record Puck E weight can be employed to add further security by holding the record against the turntable platter with more weight and force. 

The belt-driven deck uses an electronic speed change system and can play at speeds of 33⅓ and 45 RPM. The new XA B sits on three height-adjustable damped feet, with Pro-Ject claiming that they increase the deck's stability on uneven or resonant surfaces. 

The Pro-Ject XA B is available now, priced at £1099 / €1299. In-box accessories include a 15V DC power supply, a dust cover, Pro-Ject's Connect it E Phono cable and a felt mat. 

