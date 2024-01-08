The Victrola Stream Sapphire turntable can stream vinyl sound all round your house

As part of its CES 2024 announcements, Victrola has added a second Works with Sonos turntable to its wireless lineup, along with three other models aimed at vinyl newbies and those on a budget.

The Victrola Stream Sapphire wireless record player leads the pack, and follows in the footsteps of last year's Stream Carbon with its focus on wireless playback. However, the Sapphire offers a greater selection of connectivity options, for listening to your records wherever you are in your home.

As well as Sonos integration, the Stream Sapphire adds UPnP and Roon support for playing sound wirelessly through other compatible devices – all without the need for any further equipment.

This is all built on a low-resonance MDF plinth with a bespoke real walnut veneer and adjustable height aluminium feet for self-levelling and isolation.

There's also a two-speed brushless motor and Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge attached to a removable headshell and carbon-fibre tonearm.

Just like the Stream Carbon, an illuminated control knob offers simple control on the turntable, while gold-plated RCA outputs allow for playback with wired systems or powered speakers.

(Image credit: Victrola)

Elsewhere, the Victrola Automatic is a new addition to the lineup for those who need something straightforward and easy to use.

As a fully automatic turntable, it has the tonearm lowering and raising functions you’d expect, with no need to manually queue the record. However, it also offers Bluetooth playback and a first-of-its-kind “Repeat” feature, which will continuously play whatever side of the vinyl is playing, eliminating playback pauses and tonearm resets.

That tonearm features an Audio Technica AT-3600L moving magnetic cartridge attached to a fixed headshell and counterweight, with the ability to be used with either powered or traditional speakers thanks to its wired RCA outputs and switchable phono preamp.

Finally, Victrola is introducing two new Eastwood models — the next generation of its best-selling budget turntable, the Eastwood II, as well as the Eastwood LP, the first major addition to the Eastwood lineup, complete with a full-sized 12-inch platter and larger speakers for better sound.

All models will be available in Spring 2024. The Victrola Stream Sapphire will cost a hefty £1,599 / $1,499 / €1,799 and the Victrola Automatic will be more affordable at £229 / $199 / €249. You'll be able to pick up the Eastwood models for $99 and $199 respectively — we're awaiting further pricing details.

