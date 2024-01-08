Samsung's Music Frame speaker wants to make art out of audio

Samsung’s Frame TV has been a massive success for anyone less than keen on having a big chunk of their living room taken over by tech, and at CES 2024, the brand has applied that same thinking to speakers.

Just like its televisual sibling, the Music Frame looks nothing like a speaker and more like a standard picture frame. The art inside it and the frame surround will be customisable so you can choose according to your décor.

However, it is in fact a speaker that can be used as either a standalone wireless speaker or teamed with a Samsung TV and soundbar via Q-Symphony, for a discreet surround-sound system.

Samsung may have carved the path with its Frame TVs but it isn’t the first brand to bring this thinking to audio. The Symfonisk picture frame speaker from Sonos’ collaboration with IKEA was something very similar on its release in 2021.

How they will compare is hard to tell. Samsung has been tight lipped on further information for the Music Frame so far, so its full specs and even its price and availability are still TBC.

We’ll be digging around the Samsung stand at CES 2024 for more information, and we'll bring more to you as soon as we have it.

