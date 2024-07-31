Audio-Technica's new affordable turntable delivers key upgrades on its popular entry-level deck

Audio-Technica has announced a new affordable turntable to add in to its line-up, offering some sonic improvements on its ever-popular (but three-star) AT-LP60xBT.

Sitting just above that deck in Audio-Technica’s extensive range, the AT-LP70xBT is a fully automatic wireless belt-drive turntable, aimed at delivering a user-friendly experience to vinyl newbies.

The AT-LP70xBT plays both 33 1/3 and 45rpm records at the touch of a button and has a switchable phono preamp so you don’t need an external amplifier to get started. You can even stream straight to wireless speakers thanks to the Bluetooth functionality, with support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codec for better quality wire-free playback.

There’s a J-shaped tonearm to reduce tracking errors and the brand’s own AT-VM95C cartridge, which features a 0.6mm conical stylus promising to deliver excellent channel separation and low distortion to tip-top tonal quality.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Even better, it’s easily upgradeable to another stylus from the popular VM95 range, giving this turntable room to grow with you too.

Finally, the stylish three-piece anti-resonance chassis provides a solid foundation to dampen unwanted noise, and it’s the improvements here that see the biggest uplift in sound quality compared with the LP60xBT, according to Audio-Technica.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60xBT will be available in mid-to-late August in a choice of Black Silver, White Silver and Black Bronze and costs £219 / €249 / $249. We also know that a non-Bluetooth version – the AT-LP70x – is planned for the US too, costing $199, but as yet we’ve had no confirmation of that for other territories. We'll keep you updated as we hear more.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our full review of the Audio-Technica AT-LPx60BT

Vinyl fans on TikTok are crazy about this three-star turntable – but that's no bad thing

Check out our pick of the best turntables you can buy right now