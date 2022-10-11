Prime Day deal: Save 20% on Sony's entry-level AV receiver with Dolby Atmos

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing, and we've just spotted a great deal on the entry-level Sony STR-DH790 (opens in new tab). Originally £450, then £400, it's now dropped again to £359 (opens in new tab).

If you're in the market for a Dolby Atmos AV receiver from a big-name brand, but don't want to pay the earth, this extra £90 saving (opens in new tab) could be just the ticket. Don't let this one slip away...

(opens in new tab) Sony STR-DH790 £450 £400 £359 at Amazon (save £90) (opens in new tab)

Already impressively specced amp for the money, the DH790 is now even cheaper thanks to Prime Day. Features include support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, hi-res audio and Bluetooth. Now £359; deal ends midnight 13th October.

Our sister publication Sound + Vision has run the rule over the Sony STR-DH790 and adjudged it to be a "sensibly-equipped receiver suitable for someone seeking surround at this level, and especially so in combination with other Sony gear."

Of course, now that the price has dropped to just £359, it's even more sensibly-priced.

Features include Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive 3D sound, the option to choose between 5.1.2-channels and 7.2-channels of amplification, plus Advanced DCAC functionality, which means you can use different types of speakers on all channels and still expect a cohesive sound.

The DH790 is also optimised for 4K HDR and has HDMI sockets that allow 4K passthrough. Sound + Vision felt that Sony's "auto-calibration did a good job tonally" and that the Atmos object-oriented effects were "convincing" for the money.

When you're not watching movies, the DH790 should do a stand-up job of streaming audio, too. You can stream tunes from platforms such as Spotify over Bluetooth, but there's also the option to play hi-res audio thanks to the DH790's support for DSD.

It was great value at £450. Now with 20% off the RRP in the latest Prime Day sale (opens in new tab), the Sony STR-DH790 is a genuine home cinema bargain.

