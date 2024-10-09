Praise Prime Day! Get £100 off these majestic B&W noise-cancelling wireless headphones

On the hunt for a pair of fantastic wireless headphones that boast the sonic chops of Pavarotti and the looks of Henry Cavill? You could certainly do worse than the beautiful Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e.

Usually retailing at £379 (roughly the same as the Sony WH-1000XM5's official RRP), the superb Px7 S2e have seen that number plummet to just £279 at Amazon thanks to the October Prime Day sales. We don't often see Bowers' outstanding cans discounted, so a whopping hundred quid off the original asking price demands to be taken seriously.

You don't have to be hamstrung by Amazon, either. With Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson offering the same tasty discount, you can pick which retailer suits you best.

Best Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones deal

While the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 are What Hi-Fi?'s official choice as the best premium wireless headphones, there are certainly those among us who prefer the excellence of the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e. After all, there's a lot to like about a pair of cans that just seems to scream "premium quality". Get hold of a pair and you'll feel the weight and solidity of their build, noting with delight the attention and care that have gone into making some of the most refined and classy headphones available at this price point.

Specification-wise, the Px7 S2e aren't short on things to boast about. Battery life is a commendable 30 hours, though what really impresses us is their ability to offer seven hours of playback from just 15 minutes of charge. There is support for one of the higher-quality Bluetooth codecs, Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive, plus USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections for wired listening. Noise cancelling doesn't challenge the excellence of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QC Ultra Headphones, but it's decent and easy to use.

Where the Px7 S2e excel (devilish looks aside) is sonically. They are incredibly insightful for a pair of wireless headphones, eagerly digging out extra levels of nuance and little nuggets of detail that lesser models can't find or cope with. There's openness and space to spare, too, with a smooth sweetness that makes them incredibly easy to listen to without straying into the dreaded realm of clinical tedium.

Does that all sound like your cup of tea? If it does (and why wouldn't it?), check out this mega deal at Amazon, Peter Tyson or Sevenoaks.

