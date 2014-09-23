The Japanese tech giant also revealed that "hundreds of PS Vita, PSP and PS one games" are to be made available right away, with titles including Metal Gear Solid, Crash Bandicoot and Tomb Raider among others.

VIDEO: The History of the PlayStation

PS TV will come with a voucher for three digital games following its launch – Worms Revolution Extreme, Velocity Ultra and OlliOlli – and 1GB of storage, although you will need a Dualshock 3 or Dualshock 4 controller as one will not be included.

The micro-console connects to a TV through its HDMI input, with PS Vita and PlayStation Classic games available for download. PS Vita games can also be inserted directly into the device using a game card.

Meanwhile, PS4 owners have the option to connect to PS TV via a wireless connection, to allow you take advantage of PS4 Remote Play – a feature that will stream PS4 games to any compatible HD TV in your house.

You can see the full list of games available upon launch here.

MORE: November launch date for PlayStation TV in Europe; PlayStation Now to follow in 2015