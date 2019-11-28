Pick up this award-winning Astell & Kern music player in the Black Friday sales

There's rarely much budging on the Astell & Kern A&norma SR15 but the hi-res music player has been victim of a £120 price slash at selected retailers in the Black Friday deals.

Right now over at AVOnline and Amazon, you'll find this portable 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner available at just £479 which is the lowest we've seen on this superb pocket device.

The SR15 is a portable music player with dual-DACs, 3.5mm and balanced 2.5mm headphone jacks, 64GB built-in storage (expandable via microSD card), and built-in Bluetooth, wi-fi and Tidal.

As well as implementing two more advanced DACs (the Cirrus Logic MasterHIFI class DAC CS43198) in a dual-DAC design for optimum performance from both left and right channels, the A&norma sports an improved interface and support for native DSD playback (to DSD64) in addition to PCM files up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Owners of even higher-resolution files are also catered for. A 32-bit file with a 384kHz or 352kHz sampling rate is simply downsampled to 24-bit/192 kHz or 24-bit/176 kHz respectively for playback, while DSD128 is also playable through conversion to PCM 24-bit/176kHz.

The A&norma SR15’s rather odd name has been adopted from its sibling, the A&ultima SP1000 player (£3000) launched last year, rather than the eponymous 19th century Italian opera or Marilyn Monroe’s real name. Important to know these things.



