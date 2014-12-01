In a move that might well shake-up the multi-room market, the Philips Spotify SW700M and the larger SW750W come with price tags of £90 and £130 respectively - with the aim on occupying the affordable end of the market.

The SW700M features two 2.5in full-range drivers, while the SW750M comes with two tweeters and a pair of 3in full-range drivers. Both feature twin bass ports too, with Philips claming the sound quality to be "clear, natural and detailed" and being "easily capable of filling the room".

You'll be able to simultaneously stream your Spotify playlists to different rooms of the house using the Spotify Connect platform, with both the SW700M and SW750M sporting a Spotify button to get you off and running.

Once you've pressed the button, the speaker recognises where you left off on your mobile device and then plays from that point. If you move to a room with another speaker in, a press of the Spotify button will mean the new speaker takes over playback.

The Philips multi-room speakers can be set-up on a home network using the compatible SpeakerSet app. From this app, users can create a group of up to four speakers to make one multi-room setup. Available now from Amazon, the speakers will be coming to other select retailers in the first quarter of 2015.

