Panasonic's 2021 TV line-up includes its first 48-inch OLED TV

We already knew about its flagship JZ2000 OLED TV, but now Panasonic has announced the rest of its 2021 TV line-up. It comprises four OLED models and three LED TVs, and includes the brand's first ever 48-inch OLED model.

A 48-inch OLED is big news because previously OLED TVs were only widely available at sizes starting at 55in. Last year, LG launched the first 48-inch OLED TV, followed by Sony and then Philips. Now Panasonic makes it four.

In fact, Panasonic has three 48-inch models in its range. All three OLEDs announced today – the JZ1500, JZ1000 and JZ980 – all come in 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. Like the JZ2000, they all benefit from the colour tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld from post-production specialists Company 3.

Also like the JZ2000, the JZ1500 features Panasonic's Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panels, which delivers a brighter OLED experience. Previously, these were the preserve of the firm's flagship sets, but the idea is that you will now be able to enjoy a punchier HDR performance without having to also pay the extra for the sonic oomph of the JZ2000.

All of Panasonic's new OLED TVs also have the same HCX Pro AI processor as the JZ2000. This processor is new for 2021, and enables the new Auto AI picture mode. This detects what kind of content you're watching – films or sports, for example – and optimises the picture output to suit it best. Auto AI is a standalone picture mode, so you can still manually select a preset, if you prefer.

The HCX AI Pro processor also enables Game Mode Extreme, which reduces latency, making for quicker response times.

So what about these LCD TVs? There are three new for 2021. The range-topping JX940 comes in 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 49-inch sizes, while the JX850 is available in 65-inch, 58-inch, 50-inch and 40-inch. The JX800 comes in 65-inch, 58-inch, 50-inch and 40-inch flavours.

The JX940 has the same HCX Pro AI processor as the new OLEDs, in theory making it ideal for fans of sports and gaming. There's also Intelligent Clear Motion onboard for smoothing out dynamic actions for flicker-free viewing. The 120Hz HDR Cinema Display Pro panel also has wide viewing angles, making it perfect for when big gatherings are again allowed.

Dolby Atmos comes as standard, while its pedestal design lets the TV raise to accommodate a soundbar.

Other gaming-friendly specs include HDMI 2.1 for High Frame Rate (HFR) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and AMD FreeSync Premium.

The JX800, meanwhile, features Panasonic's previous generation HCX processor in a more affordable package. It also features Google's Android TV OS.

