Our favourite giant affordable TV is still selling at its best price ever

The TCL 85C805K is our favourite giant affordable TV. We've said it since we first reviewed it and, just to underline our approval, at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024, we gave it a gong for being the "best budget 85-inch TV" on the market. So, it's already considered affordable and budget – how about now there's a massive saving on it?

That's right, the 85-inch TCL 805K continues to revel in those Black Friday vibes that little bit longer, and is now sporting its lowest-ever price with an even better discount than the deals season gave it. For just £1269 at Amazon, you can pick up this extra-large TV for a never-before-seen price. It's an almost 30 per cent drop from its usual £1799 price tag - and another £30 off the previous discount.

Five stars TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1269 at Amazon (save £500)

With the 85-inch TCL C805K, we're not just talking big, we're talking real big – and now this five-star screen is available at an even more reasonable price. As we said in our review, it's ridiculously good value, sports excellent HDR and gaming support, and is "more accomplished than expected".

If you want a giant affordable TV, then, in our opinion, you don't need to look any further than the TCL 85C805K. It's our What Hi-Fi? Award-winner for the best budget TV of its size, it's bright, boasts cinematic scale, and is overall a total threat in the big TV market. If you're in the market for a 85-inch screen with a fairly modest budget, then this is the top pick. We say all this without the discount, but luckily, there is one.

Comparing it with the best OLED TVs for the size of the TCL on offer, it's a stellar price in comparison to a lot of them. Sure, you could go smaller, but at this price, you might not have to, or want to.

In our review, we say: "It’s pretty much a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets." We highlight its impressive specification with the Mini LED backlight, support for all major HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG, and a Google TV system that will have you streaming the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV with ease. It is, however, important to note that some UK apps are missing such as BBC iPlayer (although that is reportedly on the way).

If you are into your gaming, an 85-inch screen to enjoy your favourite titles on is a bit of a dream. And you can throw in the fact there is 4K/120Hz compatibility over HDMI 2.1 (two of the four sockets are rated as HDMI 2.1) with VRR and ALLM also supported.

The list goes on for this five-star, award-winning TV. It costs less than some 55-inch TVs, yet still offers clear, immersive picture and sound quality. If you are in the market for a big screen to watch all your movies on over the winter months and beyond, then we think grabbing this discount for just £1269 at Amazon is an incredibly good idea.

