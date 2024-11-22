Our favourite cheap TV, the Amazon Omni QLED is down to its lowest-ever price this Black Friday

We’ve spotted the lowest prices ever for the 50- and 55-inch versions of the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED.

For the wider model, the price on Amazon has plummeted from £780 to an impressive £420. If you’re looking for a slightly smaller set, Amazon has also got a deal for the 50-inch. Originally priced at £650, the 50-inch Omni QLED has dropped all the way down to £380. That’s a bargain in our books.

The 50 inch model snagged a What Hi Fi? Award in 2023, and we think this is a great deal this Black Friday.

We’ve reviewed both of the models in the deal before, but for this particular Black Friday steal we would recommend the 50 inch for the screen size and the price drop.

While Amazon has dropped the price for this QLED model before, this is the biggest discount we have seen.

But is it any good? In our in-depth review of this award-winning TV, we gave it 5 -tars for its balanced picture quality and subtle colours.

In our review, we tested the TV with blockbusters including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and said:

“Colours successfully tread the fine line between vibrancy and subtlety, and skin tones are natural and fairly delicately shaded, avoiding the waxy appearance that many budget sets are guilty of producing. Edges are sharp without over-exaggeration, and while detail levels obviously aren’t up there with those of the best higher-end TVs, they are impressive for the price, with Harrison Ford’s scars, wrinkles and grey stubble resolved in satisfying fashion.”

We also rated it very highly for its excellent app support. All of the big players in streaming services are available including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and (no surprises here) Prime Video.

Another big pro for this model is that it offers support for all four current HDR standards; HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. In fact, it goes as far as offering Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive – versions of the respective formats that automatically adjust to ambient lighting conditions.

There’s good news for gamers, too. It offers VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode which all have the opportunity to boost your gaming experience into overdrive. One of the four HDMI is also eARC-enabled so can send uncompressed Dolby Atmos signals to a soundbar or AV receiver (assuming that also supports eARC).

If you are looking for a wider screen to enjoy your favourite TV shows or films, you can go for the 65 inch. This model has also seen a Black Friday reduction but only by 15 per cent. Compared to the original £1,000, you can get the larger model for £850.

If you want a TV with brilliant picture quality and incredible app support at a rock bottom price look no further.

