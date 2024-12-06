Our favourite Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system is selling for its cheapest price ever

Black Friday may have been and gone, but we have found this Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package for its lowest-ever price.

You can buy the award-winning, multi-speaker 5.1 surround system for just £1999 at Peter Tyson . That's a hefty saving of £797.

We rate this surround system very highly for its punchy and dynamic home cinema audio, so this massive price drop is great news for AV audiophiles.

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package is a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner and remains the system we recommend to people with cash to spare who want to invest in a fantastic surround sound setup that will do true justice to movies.

The system on offer combines 606 S3 speakers as the left and right channel, 607 S3 speakers as the surrounds, the HTM6 S3 as a centre channel and an ASW610 subwoofer.

Putting it through its paces in our test room, paired with our reference Sony TA-AN1000 AV amplifier, results were amazing. Whether it was an iconic scene from space epic Interstellar or an action-packed fight in Top Gun: Maverick, the B&W package delivered detailed and insightful sound with plenty of warmth and richness, particularly around vocals.

Add to this its wonderful dynamics and energetic nature and it becomes an easy recommendation.

Our reviewers’ conclusion says it all:

“Truthfully, we had a sneaking suspicion that this package could be excellent based on our prior experience with the 606 S3 and 607 S3 stereo pairs. However, we’re still taken aback by how good this package sounds as a whole. Clear, detailed, rich and dynamic – this speaker system ticks all of our boxes.”

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, the speakers are also incredibly impressive for general music listening. So if you want fantastic surround sound that will delight for years to come, look no further.

