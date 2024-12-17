This Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system is still at its lowest-ever price

Have you been eyeing up a new 5.1 surround sound system but are unsure of what the best option is for your hard-earned cash? This deal on a five-star Bowers & Wilkins set should help you decide.

The B&W 606/607 S3 package is a cracking system; in fact, we liked it so much that we've awarded it Product of the Year for two years running. The one caveat we had initially was that, compared to many rivals, the B&W package was a tad pricey.

However, you needn't worry about that right now, as you can currently obtain this excellent setup for £1999, which is a whopping £797 cheaper than when we initially reviewed the system. We initially saw this deal crop up during the Black Friday sales, however, it appears to have stuck around – though there's no guarantee it will last forever!

Bowers & Wilkins 606/607 S3 5.1 speaker package was £2796 now £1999 at Peter Tyson (save £797)

The B&W 606/607 S3 system delivers rich, engaging and powerful sound in a stylish and fairly compact package. These standmount speakers are Award-winners in their own rights, but they're even better when paired with a matching centre channel and subwoofer.

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package is a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner and remains the system we recommend to people with cash to spare who want to invest in a fantastic surround sound setup that will do true justice to movies.

The system on offer combines 606 S3 speakers as the left and right channel, 607 S3 speakers as the surrounds, the HTM6 S3 as a centre channel and an ASW610 subwoofer.

Putting it through its paces in our test room, paired with our reference Sony TA-AN1000 AV amplifier, the results were amazing. Whether it was an iconic scene from the sci-fi epic Interstellar or an action-packed dogfight in Top Gun: Maverick, the B&W package delivered detailed and insightful sound with plenty of warmth and richness, particularly around vocals.

Add to this its wonderful dynamics and energetic nature and it becomes an easy recommendation. Our reviewers’ conclusion says it all:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Truthfully, we had a sneaking suspicion that this package could be excellent based on our prior experience with the 606 S3 and 607 S3 stereo pairs. However, we’re still taken aback by how good this package sounds as a whole. Clear, detailed, rich and dynamic – this speaker system ticks all of our boxes.”

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, the speakers are also incredibly impressive for general music listening. So if you want fantastic surround sound that will delight you for years to come, look no further.

MORE:

These are the best surround sound systems we have tested

We rate the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

And here are the best soundbar deals