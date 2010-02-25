And the company retained its position as the country's biggest-selling AV receiver brand. More than a quarter of all home cinema receivers sold in the UK last year were Onkyos.



The TX-SR607 was the first receiver launched in the UK with Dolby Pro-Logic IIz, and the company is giving a preview of its latest range at this weekend's Bristol Sound & Vision show.

It'll be showing its new THX-certified high-end system of Blu-ray player, processor and power amplifier, and the processor and power amp will also be used for our demonstration room at the show.



The company is also set to launch its first HDMI 1.4-capable receivers, supporting 3D pass-through and Audio Return Channel, in the next few months.



