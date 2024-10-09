One Prime Day OLED TV deal to rule them all: the 48-inch LG C4 is a steal right now

Many of the best TVs are right now available for their lowest-ever prices thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day (aka Big Deal Days). You can click here to see all of the current best TV deals, but I wanted to highlight what I firmly believe is the absolute best of the bunch.

That deal is on the 48-inch LG C4, which is currently available for just £922 at Amazon.

For reference, this 48-inch OLED TV (upon which we have just bestowed a What Hi-Fi? Award) launched at a price of £1499, making this an overall discount of £577 / 38 per cent.

Of course, it's not suddenly shed all of those pounds: the price dropped shortly after launch and has fluctuated quite a lot in the last few months. However, the cheapest price we'd seen before now was £999 in July. More recently, prices have been hovering around the £1200-mark – and, in fact, that's still the price at most other retailers.

In short, this is a bonafide belter of a deal and I'm not sure it will get much cheaper, if at all. Of course, predicting deals (or a lack thereof) is far from an exact science, but if the 48-inch LG C4 does go cheaper than this – say, around Black Friday – it certainly won't be by much. If I didn't already have a 48-inch OLED TV in my life, I'd be buying this one myself!

The 48-inch C4 doesn't go quite as bright as its larger siblings, but it is brighter, sharper and altogether more dynamic than the 48-inch C3 it replaced. It is, therefore, the best 48-inch TV you can currently buy.

All sizes of the C4 feature four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for anyone planning to connect game consoles or soundbars via eARC. There's also support for ALLM, VRR, and 144Hz compatibility.

As with all LG TVs, HDR10+ is not supported by the C4. Thankfully, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 format are on board, so we don't think this is a big problem.

