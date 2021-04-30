Old Sony TVs are about to get a new Android TV interface

Google's new Android TV interface is finally reaching Sony's Bravia TVs. The rollout began a couple of weeks ago when Sony sent out an email to some owners telling them that their "Sony Android TV just got a whole lot better."

The Google TV-inspired redesign of Android TV, announced back in February, boasts a sleeker look and smarter features. Three new tabs – Home, Discover, Apps – replace the old, boxy menu bar, and there are now personalised recommendations based on what you watch.

When asked back in January, Sony disappointed Bravia owners by saying it had "no concrete plans" to add the new Android TV UI to older models (ie. 2020 or earlier).

Fast forward to April and it seems those plans have been firmed up and put into action. Commenting on the rollout, Google says that the new design has been available to Bravia owners for "some time" (via 9to5Mac).

Sony is yet to make an official statement, but today's development is good news for anyone who owns one of the Bravia TVs listed below. As the Sony email points out, finding new content should easier now there are "tailored suggestions" organised into topics and genres.

Not every partner device will get the Google TV experience in 2021, but by 2022, Google expects Google TV to all but replace Android TV. Fancy Google TV but don't have a Bravia TV? We can highly recommend the five-star Chomecast with Google TV – it's one best media streamers on the market right now.

Full list of Sony Bravia TVs set for the Android TV update:

2021: W800

2020: Z9H, Z8H, A9S, A8H, X95H, X92H, X91H, X90H, X85H, X81H, X80H, X75H

2019: Z9G, A9G, A8G, X95G, X90G, X87G, X85G, X83G, X81G, X80G, W80G

2018: A9F, Z9F, A8F, X90F, X87F, X85F, X83F, X80F, X78F, X75F, W80F

2017: A1, X95E, X94E, X93E, X90E, X85E, X82E, X80E, X75E

2016: Z9D, X83D, X80D, S80D, X75D, X70D

