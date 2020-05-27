Here's how to check if your Sky Q box supports the HDR update

Finally! After a long delay, there is finally an HDR update for Sky Q, which means Sky customers can benefit from high dynamic range video alongside 4K UHD resolution content. The HDR update has launched with a trio of Sky Nature on-demand documentaries on the Sky Q platform, with more to follow.

But while it appears the majority of Sky Q boxes do support this HDR update, sadly there are some older models that don't. Indeed, some Sky Q customers are set for disappointment.

We've listed the boxes that do work and the boxes that don't below.

For those who don't know the hardware version of their Sky Q box by heart, press Home on your Sky Q remote, then select Settings followed by System info. Check your Hardware version, then use the list below to see whether it supports HDR.

Sky Q 2TB boxes:

32B1xx (yes)

32B205 (yes)

32B206 (yes)

32B0xx (no)

Sky Q 1TB UHD boxes:

32B203 (yes)

32B204 (yes)

32B205 (yes)

32B206 (yes)

Sky Q 1TB boxes:

32C0xx (no)

32C1xx (no)



Sky Q Mini boxes:

32D0xx (no)

32D1xx (no)

As you can see, while Sky Q 2TB boxes with '32B1xx' model numbers support HDR, '32B0xx' variants don't. It's the older Sky Q boxes that miss out. While all versions of Sky's 1TB UHD boxes support HDR, standard Sky Q 1TB and Sky Q Mini boxes do not.

Remember, to watch HDR content on Sky Q, a HLG HDR-supporting TV and a Sky Q Ultra HD or Sky Q experience subscription is also required.

Provided you have the right subscription and box, HDR will work automatically. What can you watch in HDR? Sky has launched HDR with three on-demand Sky Nature shows: Gangs of Lemur Island (five, hour-long episodes), Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn (one, hour-long episode) and Malawi: Wildlife Rescue (five, hour-long episodes).

