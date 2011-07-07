Online electronics retailer Multizoneav.com has issued a statement warning that a new website that has started trading under the same name has nothing to do with it.

In its statement, the company says: "It has recently come to our attention that a new international retailer has started trading as Multizoneav using multiple URLs. They are an offshore company offering to sell goods in pounds sterling.

"We would like to assure our customers that this free tax offshore corporation is in no way affilitated with, associated with, or part of Home Cinema Store Group, Multizoneav.com or any of our trading names.

"Multizoneav.com is our official online website, trading name and online trading arm of Home Cinema Store Ltd. We do not use any variant of this URL."

Multizoneav.com is part of a UK-based retail group with stores in Romford, Basildon and Lakeside.

The company says it is taking legal advice about other online sites using its trading name.

