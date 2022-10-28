UK brand Mitchell Acoustics launches in the US with wireless speakers and a Bluetooth turntable

Mitchell Acoustics is entering the US market, bringing its uStream line of wireless speakers and its TT turntables to Americans.

While Mitchell Acoustics might be a relatively new name in hi-fi, being founded in 2018, its founder Paul Mitchell was part of the management team behind British hi-fi brand Mitchell & Johnson.

The company is coming to the US with a mission, "to bring back stereo listening for everyone at an affordable price point." Accordingly, Americans can now buy Mitchell Acoustics' flagship Bluetooth speakers, the uStream One, as well as the company's all-new 'go-anywhere' Bluetooth speakers, the uStream Go.

Mitchell Acoustics' uStream One is billed as a set of stylish true wireless bookshelf speakers that provide a "cable-free, Wi-Fi-free, network-free" outlet for those looking for hi-fi quality with plug-and-play convenience.

The uStream Go, on the other hand, is the newest addition to the uStream line that features the same true wireless tech as the uStream One but with a smaller footprint. Expect around 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

On top of the above, Mitchell Acoustics is also bringing its uStream Two and TT2 turntable to market, too. The uStream Two is another pair of true wireless speakers similar to the uStream One that manage to provide 160 watts of power and works just as well as a wireless hi-fi stereo system as it does as an alternative to a soundbar, according to Mitchell Acoustics.

The company's TT2 record player is being positioned to capitalize on the ever-growing vinyl renaissance of the modern day, featuring an aluminum tonearm and platter; supporting 33 1/3 and 45 rpm; and with USB recording and a phono pre-amp, to name just a few features.

You can purchase the uStream One now for $499, while the uStream Go will be coming to stores this November for $449. The uStream Two will cost $999, and the TT2 turntable will cost $349, while release dates are forthcoming.

