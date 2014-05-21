We're now familiar with the concept of the phablet – combining the functions of a phone and a tablet – but how about a device designed to be the "tablet that can replace your laptop"?

That's how Microsoft has labelled its new, larger Surface Pro 3 tablet – launched by the company yesterday (May 20th) with a 12in ClearType Full HD display and fourth-generation Intel Core processor.

Microsoft has said the latest version of its Surface Pro tablet is the "most powerful, thinnest and lightest yet", with measurements making it 30 per cent thinner than an 11in Macbook Air.

Other features include up to 8GB of RAM and up to nine hours of internet browsing battery life, while a friction-hinge will let you choose the viewing angle you wish, of up to 150 degrees.

The tablet runs on Windows 8.1 Pro and will let you use desktop software like Microsoft Office, multi-task with side-by-side windows and has speakers with Dolby-enhanced sound.

Prices for the new device start from $799 with a variety of configurations available, and it is now available for pre-order from Microsoft online.

Microsoft Surface corporate vice president Panos Panay said: "Surface Pro 3 packs all the performance of a fully powered laptop into a thin, light and beautifully designed device.

"You’ll love being able to carry a single device for your next class, workday or weekend getaway knowing you have all the power you need."

