If the combination of keen pricing and celebrity involvement is important when it comes to choosing your next pair of in-ear headphones, read on.

For the launch of its M-Ears headphones, British manufacturer Meters Music is understandably making much of its long relationship with Adam Clayton and his input into the final sound of the headphones themselves.

"I listened to a whole range of samples they gave me for testing, and eventually chose the version now launched as the M-Ears because it had everything you want: precision, clarity and musicality” said the venerable bassist.

Available in black, tan or red finishes, the M-Ears feature 7mm drivers, magnetic earbuds for pain-free cable management and come with a compact carry case. They're on sale now, priced at £50.

