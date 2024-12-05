McIntosh's latest do-it-all amplifier boasts extensive streaming smarts and HDMI ARC

McIntosh has announced the launch of its new MSA5500 streaming amplifier. Designed to become a "cornerstone" of your audio setup, the MSA5500 has been built to fit into various spaces and systems while offering amplification and streaming capabilities, plus a host of physical connectivity options, in a single premium unit.

The MSA5500 delivers 100 Watts per channel into 8 ohms and houses McIntosh's "audiophile-grade" balanced 32-bit DAC which the maker claims offers outstanding dynamic range and low distortion. A raft of established McIntosh technologies is housed within the new streaming amp, including 'Power Guard' which prevents audio clipping.

Capable of supporting PCM files up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD512, the MSA500 offers streaming via Bluetooth 5.0, with support for Qualcomm's aptX HD and aptX Adaptive codecs. The MSA5500 is compatible with a range of streaming platforms and services, including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

For physical connections, the new amp offers a moving magnet phono stage input and HDMI ARC for hooking up to a turntable and television respectively. The amp also houses dual coaxial and optical inputs, as well as four pairs of unbalanced outputs and a sub-out. There are also four unbalanced and one balanced input, and even a 6.35mm headphone socket for private listening.

The MSA5500 certainly has those distinctive McIntosh genes, evidenced by the amp's glowing blue Watt meters, black glass frontage, rotary control knobs and illuminated company logo.

The MSA5500 will be available in the UK starting in January, priced at £9995 / €9990 / $8000.

