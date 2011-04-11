Our May issue, on sale today, comes with a free 36-page TV guide giving you all the advice you need on choosing your next TV.



With manufacturers releasing their 2011 ranges, packed with new 3D and smart TV tech, this is one issue you can’t afford to miss.



We guide you through how to choose the optimum TV size for your room, the ins and outs of 3D technology, online TV and how to install and calibrate your new set when you get it home.



And that’s before you even take a look at the main magazine, which features the ultimate iTunes upgrades, including a test of seven DACs and an in-depth review of Apple AirPlay, a Supertest of high-tech 46-47in 3D/web TVs, plus a roundup of smartphone-friendly headphones and test of four heavyweight home cinema receivers.



There’s a plethora of First Tests, including a detailed look at Panasonic’s first 3D LCD TV, an exclusive review of B&W’s iconic Zeppelin Air and Samsung’s combi Blu-ray player/Freeview HD PVR.



Our Insider section takes a long, hard look at Britain’s broadband infrastructure and how it’s struggling to cope with the boom in audio and video streaming, while in The Big Question three readers get to grips with the issue of extended surround sound.



Hi-fi enthusiasts can drool over old-school valve amps, turntables and speakers in our Temptation section, while those with more modest budgets can find out what we make of Mission’s new MX5 floorstanding speakers, Monitor Audio’s baby Bronze BX1 standmounters, Chord Electronic’s Maxx amp/DAC and Advance Acoustic’s stereo pre/power amp combo.



What's more, we've got three pairs of superb Spendor A5 speakers up for grabs in our May competition.



Finally, if you buy your copy of the May 2011 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision at Tesco you’ll get it at a special discount price of just £3.99 (usual price £4.50).

