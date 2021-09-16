Marshall reveals its first pair of ANC-toting wireless earbuds

Five months after launching its first pair of wireless earbuds (the Mode II ), Marshall has now unveiled its first pair of wireless buds with active noise cancellation, or ANC.

Designed to help block out environmental noise by using built-in microphones to help cancel out things like engine noise and office chatter, ANC has become a godsend for commuters, workers and people who want to lose themselves in their music.

Not all ANC headphones are equal of course, and until we try it ourselves, we won’t know if the Motif ANC will sit among our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds . But we digress.

The Motif ANC is slathered in all the Marshall design flourishes you’d expect, from a leatherette charging case complete with Marshall’s logo, to a knurled finish on the earbuds themselves, which looks like it could offer a decent level of grip to avoid accidental drops/fumbles.

Other features of note include IPX5 moisture protection which, if you want to get really technical, means that it’s certified for protection against low pressure jets of water from any angle for three minutes. Or, you know, a bit of rain/sweat if you want some real world examples.

The overall battery life including top-ups from the charging case comes in at 20 hours, although the stated four and a half hours of use per full charge is a little on the low end compared to most other wireless earbuds. Dual microphones take care of calls, while touch controls have phone-free use covered. You can pre-order the Motif ANC today directly from Marshall for $199, £180 and AU$285, ahead of its 30th September release date.

(Image credit: Marshall)

If you want the Marshall aesthetic for less, the company also announced the more basic Minor III wireless earbuds, which essentially looked like AirPods that have gone through intense Marshallification, complete with a suave all-black paint job and knurling for extra grip. The Minor II can be snapped up for a more wallet-friendly $129, £119.99 and AU$179

