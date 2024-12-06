Magico's S2 floorstanders are "an instant classic" – but you'll need £50,000 if you want a pair

Magico has unveiled its latest floorstanding loudspeaker: the S2. The new S2 is a three-way, four-driver speaker designed to maximise performance without taking up excessive space, achieving what its maker describes as an outstanding size-to-performance ratio.

Providing "unprecedented performance for a speaker that can fit almost anywhere", Magico's big-money floorstander has been engineered to punch above its proverbial weight. The specially developed enclosure is central to the speaker's touted performance, with a ground-up cabinet-design built especially to reduce internal resonances while minimising diffraction and maximising strength.

As for the drivers, the Magico S2 packs in a 28mm pure-beryllium, diamond-coated tweeter working alongside a single 12.7cm midrange and dual 18cm bass units. Aside from the tweeter, the S2's drivers incorporate Magico's Gen 8 Nano-Tec driver cone, constructed using an aluminium-honeycomb core sandwiched by carbon-fibre skins, blending a lighter weight with, says the maker, more effective damping.

(Image credit: Magico)

The S2 also employs a three-way 'Elliptical Symmetry Crossover'. The new speaker uses state-of-the-art components for greater power handling and increased transparency, resulting in a crossover with "superior coherence" from the four main drive units.

The Magico S2 is available in six durable 'Softec' finishes and six 'High Gloss' polished finishes. The new floorstanders will begin shipping in 2025, priced at £41,500 per pair for Softec and £49,995 for High Gloss.

