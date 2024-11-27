Lowest price this year for the 5-star Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max

The best soundbars provide a dedicated sound system that transforms the ordinary sound delivered by the best TVs into a breathtaking cinematic experience. Don't settle for second best when immersive audio is available.

One of the best on the market is the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max which was not only a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner but was also awarded five-stars when we reviewed it. And thanks to Black Friday this incredible soundbar has dropped to just £1549 at Sevenoaks.

Lowest price ever! Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max was £2199 now £1549 at Sevenoaks (save £650)

The Ambeo Soundbar Max delivers rich, natural sound that is dynamic and detailed. With a beautiful surround effect, you'll be immersed in every movie and TV show you watch. A deal like this doesn't come around very often and if you've been thinking about upgrading your sound experience, then now is a great time to make the investment.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max isn't the most affordable option available, but for the price, you're guaranteed amazing sonic performance. The quality of the sound is made possible thanks to bigger and higher-quality drivers, which make it easier to replicate natural tonality, cohesion and solidity.

It is this audio quality that led us to give this soundbar an impressive 5-stars in our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max review. We also loved the "wide-ranging format support, a plethora of streaming options and in-depth optimisation features."

If support for 3D sound formats is important to you, then the Ambeo Max is everything you'll ever need. Surround sound emanates from a single source, which means you don't have to fill your room with lots of individual speakers.

