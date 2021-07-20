Louis Vuitton has built a $3000 light-up speaker that looks like a UFO

Louis Vuitton is better known for handbags than high fidelity, but the French fashion house is increasingly moving into the world of high-end audio. Last year it launched a pair of $1000 Horizon wireless earbuds, and now comes a wireless speaker.

As you probably guessed, the Horizon Light Up speaker doesn't come cheap, though its $2980 price tag isn't too extortionate compared to the best wireless speakers. In fact, it's pretty much on a par with the Linn Series 3, though considering that's one of the best wireless speakers in terms of pure sound quality, Louis Vuitton has some stiff competition.

But the Horizon isn't aimed at audiophiles. It's more for those looking to make a statement. And with its UFO-esque looks, it certainly does that. It's intended to double as an artistic centrepiece for your room, a unique blend of fashion and technology that aims to challenge what a portable speaker should look like. Considering the price of some art, some might actually consider it a bit of a bargain.

Of course it has the LV logo plastered all over it, as well as 35 LEDs on its glass, stainless steel and leather build. Apparently the look is inspired by LV's Toupie handbag, which has similarly brash styling.

So what's inside? These tech/fashion crossovers are notorious for being easy on the eye but harsh on the ear, but this one might actually tick all the boxes. It has a 3-inch subwoofer, two 0.75-inch tweeters, three mics for voice calls, and Bluetooth 5.1 and Apple AirPlay 2 for streaming from a phone. It also comes with its own display dock that charges it up via USB-C.

The Horizon Light Up Speaker is available to order now, with shipping starting on 31st July.

MORE:

Listen wire-free with the best wireless speakers

Check out the best Bluetooth speakers around

More of a TK Maxxer? Best budget Bluetooth speakers