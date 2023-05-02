Loewe's Klang Bar3 MR is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar with 360 Watts of power

Loewe is known for blending style and audio performance, and that trend continues with its latest Dolby Atmos soundbar. The AV brand, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, has debuted the Klang Bar3 MR soundbar; a new powerful TV companion with a compact design.

Loewe has built the Klang Bar3 MR to work with 43-inch TVs and above, and it uses premium materials throughout. The bar measures 950 x 68 x 160 mm, which is a touch larger than the Sonos Beam Gen 2.

With seven front-firing speakers and two built-in subwoofers, the Bar3 MR boasts an impressive 360 Watts of power. Loewe says it can produce a "harmonious, room-filling home cinema experience" and that it can also be paired with any of Loewe's Klang MR speakers, or any active speakers of your choosing through the company's Wireless Digital Audio Link (WDAL 2.0) technology to create a 5.1 system.

Dolby Atmos support is the headlining feature here, although it looks like the soundbar only contains front-firing speakers, meaning the height channels are likely achieved through clever audio trickery. The Klang Bar3 MR also supports DTS audio of the DTS HD, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X varieties.

When it comes to connectivity, there are three HDMI connections including eARC and 4K passthrough, as well as an optical input alongside Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in and DTS Play-Fi.

The Klang Bar3 MR will be available at Loewe authorised retailers starting this month for £999 / €999, or roughly $1245 / AU$1860.

